As Featured In

Pilots

We have built our first prototype at our contract manufacturer's facility in California and have started work on our fully functional Robomarts which we aim to deploy in commercial pilots soon. We have also partnered with the leading wireless EV charging station provider and will offer their wireless charging stations as part of our offering. Retailers can sponsor these pilots and test our autonomous store proposition with their customers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

State-of-the-art, patent pending autonomous technology solution Consumer data gives retailers detailed insight into sales and consumption patterns On-demand delivery that is more than 5x cheaper on a per order basis

Retailers can expand their store footprint at low cost with no initial capital expenditure Direct to consumer channel allows retailers to retain ownership & control of their customers.

Retailers would have access to our state-of-the-art autonomous fleet management system that manages orders, routing, restocking and teleoperations. Although this system will be automated, they would have the ability to manually communicate with customers, store staff and law enforcement via teleoperations if required, and access real time sales data and analytics.